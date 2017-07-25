The HTC U11 is getting a new model, and it's even better than before.

HTC's U11 flagship is one of the year's best phones so far, and the company is doing everything it can to get it into as many peoples' hands as possible. Starting today, July 25, you can order a 128GB version of the phone in the U.S. for $729, a $70 premium over the 64GB model that's been available since May.

Available from HTC.com as an unlocked model exclusively in "Amazing Silver", the 128GB model also comes with 6GB of RAM, which matches the model sold in China. With the extra memory and storage, the HTC U11 looks pretty future-proofed, a device that people will feel comfortable holding on to for a couple of years at least. It's also pretty great value against something like the Galaxy S8, which is sold unlocked $725 with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM (though it's on sale right now).

If you're looking for something a little less pricey, HTC is discounting some older devices until August 7. The HTC U Ultra is down to $499 (a $250 discount); the HTC 10 is down to $399 (a $300 discount); and the UA Healthbox is down to $220 (a $180 discount). Not bad, especially on the HTC 10, which has aged really well.

Recently, the HTC U11 received Alexa support to shore up its existing smart assistant features.

See at HTC