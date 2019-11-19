Just in time for the holidays, Amazon has some news that will be music to your ears. Starting on November 18, Amazon Music's free ad-supported plan is now available across Android, Fire TV, iOS, and even on the web. With this announcement, Amazon now joins a host of other music streaming services that offer a free ad-supported tier across multiple platforms (such as Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube Music).

Previously, the service was only available on Echo devices, but after yesterday's announcement customers in the U.S., UK, and Germany can now enjoy access to Amazon Music on their favorite devices without a subscription to Prime or Amazon Music Unlimited.

Similar to most other ad-supported music services, you won't be able to request specific songs or albums. Instead, you'll have access to a selection of top playlists and thousands of stations. Some of the playlists and stations available are as follows.