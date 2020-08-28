In July 2018, Google added a new feature to the Assistant app, called Snapshot. The feature provides users with an overview of their day and proactive suggestions to help them stay on top of their day. Google has now improved the feature with a few updates, which it says makes Snapshot more helpful and proactive.

Until now, users had to activate Google Assistant and tap on the Snapshot icon in the bottom left corner to access the feature. Now, however, you can view your Snapshot simply by saying, "Hey Google, show me my day." The functionality is currently live only for users who have English set as their default language. In the coming months, it will roll out to a few additional languages as well.