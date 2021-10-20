Once the feature goes live, you'll be able to create a new post from your PC or Mac by clicking on the new + icon in the top right corner of the Instagram website. In addition to photos, you can also post short videos from the web.

Back in June this year, Instagram started testing a new feature that allowed some users to create new posts from the web. Nearly five months later, the company has now announced that the feature will become available to users across the globe by Thursday, October 21 (via TechCrunch ).

The ability to create new posts from the web isn't the only new feature that Instagram is rolling out this week. A new experimental feature called Collabs will allow users to co-author Reels and Feed posts. To get started, you'll have to invite another Instagram user to be a collaborator from the tagging screen in the mobile app on the best Android phones and iPhones. Even though this is the first time that Instagram has announced the feature, it had been testing "Collabs" with a small number of users since July.

Instagram has also announced two new effects for Reels: Superbeat and Dynamic Lyrics. Superbeat can automatically apply special effects to music based on the beat of the song chosen by the user, while Dynamic Lyrics displays 3D lyrics that flow with the song's groove.

Despite the new additions, however, Instagram Reels still offers a limited selection of effects for creators. TikTok, on the other hand, has already introduced size new interactive effects so far this year.

Finally, Instagram is testing a new way to start fundraisers for nonprofits. There's now a dedicated fundraiser option in the Create menu, making it possible to start a fundraiser more easily than before. All you have to do is tap on the + button at the top right of the screen and choose the fundraiser option.