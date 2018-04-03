Although there are plenty of apps dedicated for finding movie showtimes and purchasing tickets, I still often turn to Google Search for my movie-searching needs. Google Search has been doing a solid job at presenting movie info for some time now, but a new update is bringing a fresh look and handy features.

Next time you search "movies" or "showtimes" on the Google app on your phone, you'll see a new "Movie showtimes" menu with two main tabs for browsing through movies and nearby theaters.

The Movies tab shows a list of various cards for movies that are playing, with each one showing its current rating, the nearest theater it's playing at, its runtime, and more. Tapping on a movie card will bring up more information, and you can look up showtimes for future dates and at other theaters in your area.

Moving over to the Theaters section, you'll get a list of the theaters closest to you, and tapping on one will show a list of what's playing for that day.

Along with all this, you'll also find new filters for narrowing down your search – including the date, genres, screen type, ratings, time, and more.

This new layout for movie searches is available now for Google Search on mobile browsers and the Google Android app in the U.S. and India in English and Hindi.

