Making it easier than ever to binge watch your favorite shows.

Keeping track of everything Google Home is capable of is a daunting task, especially since it seems like Google is adding new features to it every other day. In the latest feature release, you can now control playback of YouTube TV on a Chromecast using just your voice.

Until Google decides to release a proper Android TV or Roku app for YouTube TV, watching your live channels on the big screen needs to be done via Chromecast. There's nothing inherently wrong with this implementation, but having to use your phone to select a show to watch or pause a current stream can sometimes be a bit of a pain.

With YouTube TV support via Google Home, you'll be able to use your Google Home, Home Mini, or Home Max to say things such as "Hey Google, play Chopped on YouTube TV" or "Hey Google, play ABC on YouTube TV" to start playing your desired shows or channels from YouTube TV on your Chromecast without ever having to touch your phone. Plus, once the stream has started, you can say "Hey Google, pause" and "Hey Google, resume" to control what you're watching.

This new functionality is available starting today, and you can get started with it by linking your Google Home and Chromecast together via the Google Home app if you haven't already done so.