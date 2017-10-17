Making it easier than ever to binge watch your favorite shows.
Keeping track of everything Google Home is capable of is a daunting task, especially since it seems like Google is adding new features to it every other day. In the latest feature release, you can now control playback of YouTube TV on a Chromecast using just your voice.
Until Google decides to release a proper Android TV or Roku app for YouTube TV, watching your live channels on the big screen needs to be done via Chromecast. There's nothing inherently wrong with this implementation, but having to use your phone to select a show to watch or pause a current stream can sometimes be a bit of a pain.
With YouTube TV support via Google Home, you'll be able to use your Google Home, Home Mini, or Home Max to say things such as "Hey Google, play Chopped on YouTube TV" or "Hey Google, play ABC on YouTube TV" to start playing your desired shows or channels from YouTube TV on your Chromecast without ever having to touch your phone. Plus, once the stream has started, you can say "Hey Google, pause" and "Hey Google, resume" to control what you're watching.
You can now stream YouTube TV with #GoogleAssistant. Link #GoogleHome with #Chromecast to get started. Hey Google, play #TheWalkingDead. pic.twitter.com/MGCL6GFi6E— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) October 17, 2017
This new functionality is available starting today, and you can get started with it by linking your Google Home and Chromecast together via the Google Home app if you haven't already done so.
Reader comments
I don't understand how its taking them so long to give us a proper Roku or Fire TV app. Literally the only thing stopping me from shutting off my Comcast and switching.
I'm in the same boat and I just signed up for Google Fiber. It would save me $55+ a month. Once they have a proper Android TV (that works on the Nexus Player) or Roku app I am shutting off the cable portion of my package. YouTube TV has 95% of what my family watches and the other 5% can be purchased a season at a time relatively cheaply on Google Play.
If only they would add this functionality to the nvidia shield tv for Live Channels.
This is awesome. I was most excited about this at I/O than just about anything else. Can't wait to try it tonight.