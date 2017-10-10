Context cards are rolling out to Snapchat starting today, and more partners will be added as time goes on.

Although Snapchat may still be seen by a lot of people as the app with funny face filters and not much else, a new feature is coming to the application today that injects a whole lot of contextual data to geotags.

This contextual info will be shown in "context cards", and they'll automatically be added to geotag filters you're already adding to your snaps. For example, if you're at Starbucks and add a filter to your snap with the Starbucks geotag, people that view your snap will now see a "More" tag at the bottom of your picture or video.

Swiping up from this More tag will reveal the context card for that location, and here you'll find business reviews, links to restaurant menus, times that locations are open until, phone numbers for stores, etc. However, thanks to Snapchat's many partners that it's working with for context cards, you can actually do more than just browse static information.

If your friend shares a photo from a restaurant that you'd like to try, you can make a reservation to have dinner there later in the evening from Bookatable, OpenTable, or Resy. If you want to quickly head over to a new hiking trail a buddy of yours shared, you can call a ride from Uber or Lyft right within Snapchat. Add this together with TripAdvisor rankings, Foursquare reviews, and more, and context cards are shaping up to be one of the better additions to Snapchat in a while.

Context cards are rolling out to Snapchat starting today in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Snapchat now lets you record 60-second Snaps...sort of