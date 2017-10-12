The Pure White Essential Phone can now be purchased from Essential, Amazon, Best Buy, and Sprint for $699.

When the Essential Phone was first announced in May, it was shown off in four colors – Black Moon, Pure White, Stellar Grey, and Ocean Depths. Once the device was finally made available for purchase in August, only the Black Moon color was available. Thankfully, Essential is now opening up orders for the Pure White model.

Essential made the announcement via Twitter, and along with being able to buy the Pure White model on the company's website, it'll also be available through Amazon, Best Buy, and Sprint (sorry Canadian readers, no Telus availability yet).

Although the Essential Phone launched with a myriad of performance and camera issues, the company has been making considerable progress in getting the software up to speed. It was recently announced that a public beta for Android Oreo would be available in the coming weeks, and along with this, further camera updates are in the works as well.

There's no doubt that the Pure White model of the Essential Phone is a looker, but with devices like the Note 8, V30, and Pixel 2 XL also available, it might be worth holding off and getting something else until Essential finally finishes this beta.



