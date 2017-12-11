Still no word on Google Store availability.
At Google's October 4 hardware event, one of the more surprising announcements was the Google Home Max – a beefed-up version of the regular Google Home with two 4.5-inch woofers, custom tweeters, 20 times the audio power, and a whole lot more. A listing in late November suggested that the Home Max would be released on December 11, and that appears to have been fairly accurate.
Spotted by Android Police, the Home Max is currently available for purchase at both Best Buy and Verizon Wireless for $399, but those are the only two retailers selling it at the time of publication. The Google Store still shows an option for joining a waitlist, and it's unclear exactly when this will change.
Best Buy has the Charcoal and Chalk variants available for purchase with free shipping by Wednesday, December 13, but Verizon only has Chalk with the Charcoal one apparently already sold out.
If you want to pick up a Home Max for yourself, check the button below.
Google Home
- Google Home review
- These services work with Google Home
- Google Home vs. Amazon Echo
- Join our Google Home forums!
Reader comments
You can now buy the Google Home Max from Best Buy and Verizon
$400!!! YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!!!
For that money you can basically buy two JBL Links 300. I would assume that JBL has a better sound than Google just due to their higher expertise in the area. I think Google really tries to bite more than they can chew xD
You can get two Sonos One's for one Home Max. They are currently Alexa built in, and is supposed to have Google Assistant functionality in the near future.
The Home Max is meant to fill a larger space than the Sonos One, though. I think it's a more apt comparison to the Play:3 or Play:5, which are in the same price range. It's a moot point for me, though, since my home just doesn't have anywhere to reasonably put a speaker like this.
Heard a play one on the weekend and it sounds horrible. Hopefully the max is far better.