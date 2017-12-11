Still no word on Google Store availability.

At Google's October 4 hardware event, one of the more surprising announcements was the Google Home Max – a beefed-up version of the regular Google Home with two 4.5-inch woofers, custom tweeters, 20 times the audio power, and a whole lot more. A listing in late November suggested that the Home Max would be released on December 11, and that appears to have been fairly accurate.

Spotted by Android Police, the Home Max is currently available for purchase at both Best Buy and Verizon Wireless for $399, but those are the only two retailers selling it at the time of publication. The Google Store still shows an option for joining a waitlist, and it's unclear exactly when this will change.

Best Buy has the Charcoal and Chalk variants available for purchase with free shipping by Wednesday, December 13, but Verizon only has Chalk with the Charcoal one apparently already sold out.

If you want to pick up a Home Max for yourself, check the button below.

