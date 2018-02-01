Wanna know how your latest video is doing, or how many subs you have? Just ask Alexa.

It's now easier than ever to obsess over your YouTube stats, thanks to a new Amazon Alexa Skill from TubeBuddy. If you're not using the TB service — it brings together a whole bunch of YouTube stats and best practices and basically helps you do things better — you definitely need to check it out.

Plus, ya know, they got some guy to help 'em show it off. So there's that.

Check out the TubeBuddy Skill for Amazon Alexa