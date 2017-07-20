Be one of the first to try out MIUI 9.

Xiaomi is going to unveil MIUI 9 in China on July 26, and if you're like me and can't wait to get your hands on the ROM, you're in luck. Xiaomi has announced that it is looking for MIUI 9 beta testers, with the update hitting the Mi 6, Qualcomm-based versions of the Redmi Note 4, and the Redmi 4X (Redmi 4 in India) initially.

Currently, Xiaomi is looking for beta testers for the MIUI 9 China ROM, with details regarding the beta build of the global ROM set to be available soon. The beta program is available globally, and all communication will be handled via QQ messenger, which you're going to install if you're selected to take part.

You'll need to be proficient at MIUI and custom ROMs in general, and be using one of the following Xiaomi devices:

Mi 6

Mi 5s Plus

Mi 5s

Mi 5c

Mi 5

Mi 4S

Mi 4c

Mi 4

Mi 3

Mi 2/2S

Mi MIX

Mi Max 2

Mi Max

Mi Note 2

Mi Note/Pro

Mi Pad 2

Mi Pad 1

Redmi Note 4X (MTK)

Redmi Note 4X (SD)

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 3 (MTK)

Redmi Note 3 (SD)

Redmi Note 2

Redmi Note

Redmi Pro

Redmi 4X

Redmi 4A

Redmi 4

Redmi 4 Prime

Redmi 3S/Prime

Redmi 3

Redmi 2A

Redmi 2/Prime

Redmi 1S

Redmi 1

To register your interest in the MIUI 9 beta test, you'll need the Xiaomi MIUI Forum app, which is available on the Play Store. After downloading the app, you'll need to go to the Recruitment tab, fill out your details, and hit the Submit button. You'll receive a forum PM if you've been selected for the program, with Xiaomi set to roll out the first batch of invites from July 25.

You have until August 1 to sign up for the MIUI 9 beta test. If you're selected, you'll be required to share your feedback, find bugs in the ROM, and offer your suggestions in the weekly feature recommendations thread. In return, you'll be eligible to win prizes, and get priority access for MIUI events.

Interested? Hit up the MIUI forum for all the details, and be sure to turn in your submission before August 1.

See at MIUI forum