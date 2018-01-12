This might be the most important Duo update ever.
If you want to make video calls on an Android device, Google Duo is easily your best bet. Google's added a lot of new features and improvements since its release in 2016, but like any other communications app, it's faced the same issue of forcing you to encourage your friends and family members to actually download it so you can talk to them.
The folks at Android Police recently did some digging around, and it looks like Google actually has a solution for this. With the latest version of Google Duo, you can still successfully call a contact on your phone even if they don't have Duo installed on their end.
As you can see in Android Police's video below, a call is made to an Android phone that doesn't have Duo installed, but it still receives the call as if it did have the app. Duo's Knock-Knock feature is present to show what the incoming caller's camera sees, you can swipe up to answer/swipe down to decline, and once the call is accepted, you've got regular controls for turning your camera flash on and muting the microphone.
Once you end the call, a pop-up message appears asking if you'd like to install Duo, in addition to blocking that person from calling you again. The whole process looks ridiculously sleek, and it has the potential to solve one of Duo's biggest hurdles. This only works on Android phones as it uses Google's App Preview Messaging service that was first used with Allo in 2016, so trying to call iPhone users that don't have the app still won't work.
Even so, this is a huge step for Duo and one that could finally make it the mainstream video calling app Android needs.
Lead Google Duo engineer teases group calls, web app, and more
Nah, WhatsApp is better. Nice addition though, well done Google.
They are better at gaping security flaws that's true.
Well,Since WhatsApp needs both parties to have downloaded the whatsapp app and Duo does not, I think you're wrong. Nice try tho
"This only works on Android phones as it uses Google's App Preview Messaging service that was first used with Allo in 2016" - Will this be specific to OS version or any user action dependent ?
More then likely yes!! Probably from where instant apps started with the first OS that had it can't remember which one.
Good but if there is no support for iOS to do this then not good enough.
No one says that with Apples facetime and it's locked to only ios users
If this can make duo calling as easy as apple facetime, no app needed to install first, just works then I'd say it's a proper Android version of facetime.
remember their are still way more android users in the world than ios.
Google now just take allo, add sms support tied to your phone # and make it an instant app like duo and you'll finally have your facetime/imessage competitor.