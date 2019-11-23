Whether it’s a virus, system crash, or spilled cup of coffee, there are plenty of threats that can ruin your computer—and the precious data inside of it. That’s why it’s important to invest in a cloud backup solution. And while there are plenty of providers to choose from, not all of them are created equal.
Degoo Premium is an award-winning platform that offers unparalleled security and convenience, and a lifetime 10TB backup plan is available for over 95% off at just $89.99 as part of a special Black Friday deal.
With Degoo Premium, you’ll be able to backup everything from single files to entire hard drives with a single click.
Also available in 1TB, 2TB, and 3TB configurations, this subscription offers unlimited high-speed transfers to and from all of your devices, a database that boasts more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, and the ability to send files to friends via email or a link.
You’ll also enjoy ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption across the board.
Get some extra peace of mind and land 10TB of secure cloud backup for life with Degoo Premium for just $89.99—over 95% off its usual price before Black Friday.
Prices are subject to change.
Don’t wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!
