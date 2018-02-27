PlayStation Vue is one of my personal favorite live TV streaming services to-date, but one thing that's remained a constant annoyance since its debut almost three years ago is the sign-up process. Up until now, PlayStation Vue has required you to have a TV in order to create and register your account. Thankfully, that restriction is being eliminated.

In an interview with Engadget, PlayStation Vue head Dwayne Benefield said the change was being made because "more and more people start these cord-cutting services on mobile" (true) and that "It also gives us opportunities with segments like college students, who might not have a TV in the first place."

It's worth noting that you'll be limited to just three simultaneous streams if you sign up on your phone or laptop, but as soon as you connect a TV to your account, you'll be bumped up to the regular five streams.

Along with this, PlayStation Vue is also letting its subscribers watch regional sports and other local channels no matter what city you travel to. Thanks to this, you'll be able to stay on top of local news, weather, sports, and more even when on vacation or traveling for work.

PlayStation Vue costs $39.99/month, but you can pay as much as $74.99/month as you add more channels – including HBO, Showtime, and EPIX.

