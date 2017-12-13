Available first in the U.S., UK, Canada, Germany, and Ireland.

Amazon's Echo smart speakers are truly awesome, and with fun hardware like the Echo Show and Echo Spot, they're only getting better. However, as many improvements as we've seen on both the hardware and software fronts, one feature that's been noticeably absent since multi-room audio was added in August is the ability to stream Spotify on multiple Echo speakers at the same time.

Thankfully, this changes today.

Multi-room audio on Echo speakers now officially supports Spotify, meaning you can finally listen to all your favorite tunes through the service on more than one Echo at once. Spotify will work with multi-room audio on Echos in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and Ireland at first, but we should see it expanded to more countries in the near future.

In addition to Spotify, Amazon is also adding similar support for SiriusXM. However, SiriusXM is launching first in just the United States.