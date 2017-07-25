Yi's products finally make their debut in India.

You no longer have to go through Chinese resellers to get your hands on Yi Technology's excellent home and action cameras as the brand is now offering its products directly on Amazon India.

The Xiaomi-backed manufacturer is currently listing two internet-connected home security cameras — a dome camera with a 720p imaging sensor and 360-degree field of view that retails for ₹4,490 and a 180-degree camera with a 720p sensor for just ₹2,999. The dome camera has pan, zoom, and tilt options, and you can configure it to send alerts if it detects any motion in a room.

As for action cameras, you can choose between the standard 1080p variant with a 16MP sensor that costs ₹6,999, or the newer model that shoots in 4K. The 4K action camera has a 12MP Sony IMX377 imaging sensor, and will set you back ₹17,999.

The 4K action camera has a 2.19-inch LCD touchscreen and hooks up to Wi-Fi to wirelessly transfer images. You have the ability to shoot 4K videos at 30fps, 1080p at 120fps, and 720p video at 240fps. The 1400mAh battery allows for up to two hours of 4K video. Interested? Head down to Amazon to get your hands on Yi's action camera.

