The Yi 1080p Dome Camera is down to $40.99 on Amazon when you use coupon code 2V3O5G4V. This camera usually sells for closer to $60.

With its HD video and 108-degree wide-angle glass lens, this dome camera has the ability for complete 360-degree coverage as it can rotate up to 345 degrees horizontally and 115 degrees vertically. It has advanced night vision with built-in infrared LED beads to extend the viewing distance to 3 meters in pitch darkness. It has a built-in microphone and speaker which you can use to talk to someone using the Yi Home app on your mobile device.

You can also use the app on your PC, though it is for viewing only and does not work with the microphone. It also has motion tracking which can send you real-time activity alerts while you're away from home; it'll keep the camera on that moving target too which is a great addition. It has a bunch of other features too like Auto-Cruise which will survey the area 360 degrees or go through your "bookmarked" locations of which you can save up to eight.

Yi has a cloud service called Yi Cloud which keeps your data secure and has no storage limit, though it would cost you monthly. Plans range in price from $66 to $199 a year depending on your needs. A cheaper option would be a micro SD card, though the maximum size it can hold is a 32 GB card.

