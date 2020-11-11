Yes, YouTube and YouTube TV are down right now

What you need to know
- YouTube and YouTube TV are having problems right now.
- DownDetector says that the problems began around 6:45pm ET
YouTube, the most popular destination for consuming online video, is down right now. So is YouTube TV. As of 7:40pm ET, the services have been down for nearly an hour, and those in the eastern US are mostly affected, though according to DownDetector's outage map, people all over the world are experiencing similar problems.
No word on when the service will resume; right now you can visit youtube.com but none of the videos are loading — at least not for me. YouTube's support Twitter account says that the "team is aware of the issue and [are] working on a fix."
In the meantime, you may want to take some time away from YouTube to watch some Twitch streams — I'm really enjoying this Hades stream right now.
