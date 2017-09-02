Let's all take a deep breath.
Could the LG V30 be its best-ever flagship phone? There's a good shout for it, and part of that comes down to its cameras. LG is making a big deal about the primary shooter in particular: a 16MP sensor with improved optics and an industry-leading f/1.6 aperture. With all of that focus on the camera, somewhere along the way a rumor has started that LG is lying about the aperture, claiming that it is actually f/1.7 — a number offered by other smartphones.
This just isn't true.
As is so often the case, the first handful of phones to hit the hands of the press — and be on display at trade shows like IFA 2017 — have non-final pre-production software, and sometimes even pre-production hardware. That software often has bugs, and that's precisely what we're looking at here: camera software that is unintentionally reporting the wrong aperture in the EXIF data of the pictures.
An LG spokesperson has confirmed to Android Central that the V30's main camera is, indeed, shooting at f/1.6 despite the software bug on some evaluation phones that shows otherwise. One of the LG V30s Android Central is currently using — a European unit — is actually properly displaying f/1.6 on photos as well.
Given the imaging-focused marketing approach around the V30, which specifically touts the uniqueness of the f/1.6 aperture, I don't quite understand why LG would ever lie about something so blatantly. And so, of course, it isn't lying about it at all. Carry on, folks — the V30's camera has the hardware LG says it does, and now we can move on to evaluating its actual photo performance.
As someone who has owned the V10, and currently the V20, what's up with the drooling coverage of this device all of a sudden? The V series has always been an underdog imo, but now peeps are clamoring to get their bandwagon fingers on this phone. LG payola?
Because unlike the V10 and V20, the V30 has actual mass appeal considering its more traditional size, proportions and features. Yes this is a V30, technically part of the V-series, but there really isn't much philosophy shared between this and the V10 — or even the V20 — beyond the focus on videography. It could very easily be a G-series phone.
Yup! It's what the G6 should have been.
Saw someone claiming f 1.7 on reddit. Thanks for clearing this up! Can't wait to see this compared with next pixel!
XDA Editor here, I humbly request you change the wording of the first paragraph because it does not accurately reflect our coverage, nor that of 9to5Google. First of all, we don't "claim" that the aperture "is actually f/1.7", and we certainly do not state "LG is lying about the aperture". This is a flat out misrepresentation of both the XDA and the 9to5Google articles, which do not contain the word "lie" and certainly do not say there is certain "lying" - at most, the articles claim that if and only if the disparity is true, then LG would be misleading customers. It turned out that it was early software misreporting the specification. And guess what? That's precisely what both articles state is a likely or most likely explanation:
XDA:
"LG can be given the benefit of doubt in this case because of how EXIF data works. EXIF data can often be unreliable, especially when the software could be buggy. The samples originate from review units, with at least GSMArena mentioning that the phone is an early pre-production unit. This incorrect f-number situation could be a result of early camera firmware writing incorrect data (it’s arbitrarily set, so it could be a mistake), or it could be a case of LG trying to mislead customers."
9to5Google:
"So, what’s going on here? That’s unclear. It’s very possible (and honestly, pretty likely) that this is a simple software issue and the camera app hasn’t been updated to fully take advantage of the new hardware."
So please, alter the first paragraph to correctly represent what the articles circulating online actually were discussing -- in a calm manner that does not merit a "let's all take a deep breath" comment, I might add. Neither site claimed LG is lying, neither site claimed the aperture is certainly f/1.7, neither site reported on a rumor but a discrepancy that's present in your own review unit, and that's all that was reported.
As a humble editor should you personally message Android Central instead of posting it here "trying" to make a scene.
Don't be mad that AndroidCentral actually did the research to get to the truth. This is why I love this site, despite every comment section accusing them of being paid off by every manufacturer, I feel like I see real effort in the journalism
The "take a breath comment" is appropriate given the asinine reactions on reddit and other fora/comment blocs that yesterday's clickbaiting headlines promoted, regardless of the actual discussion in anyone's articles.