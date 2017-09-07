It's not just you: Google Drive is down for everyone.

We rely on a lot of Google services here at Android Central, and Google Drive is among them. So when we found out it's down this morning (Thursday, September 7 around 11:00am ET), we decided to pack up for the day and head to the beach.

According to Google's G Suites Status Dashboard, Google Drive is the only service to be affected, and it's not clear for how long the outage will last. The good news is that even though Drive is tangentially connected to other services like Google Docs and Sheets, those aren't affected at all, so continue with your documents and spreadsheets, world!

