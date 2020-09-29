Yale's latest smart storage products, the Smart Delivery Box and Smart Cabinet Box, are now on sale in the U.S. They are available with a Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, which means you can manage and monitor your delivered packages and cabinet contents easily from your phone with the Yale Access app.

The Yale Smart Delivery Box can be placed outside your home, where you commonly receive your packages. When you enable "Delivery Mode" in the Yale Access app, the box will stay unlocked until a delivery is made. The Smart Deliver Box will Auto-Lock as soon as the delivery is made to secure your package. You can also lock, unlock, and share access with others or provide an entry code to the delivery personnel for the Yale Smart Keypad. The box comes in two designs: Kent and Brighton. It starts at $230 with Wi-Fi, but you will have to spend $100 more if you want the Smart Keypad too.