What you need to know
- Sega has announced the Yakuza Remastered Collection for PlayStation 4.
- The collection brings Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5's remastered versions to the West.
- Yakuza 3 remastered is available to play today, Yakuza 4 unlocks on October 29 and Yakuza 5 unlocks on February 11, 2020, which is also when the physical version will release.
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection costs $60 USD on the PlayStation Store.
Yakuza fans, if you've been waiting for the latest remasters to be available in the West, we've got great news. Sega has announced the Yakuza Remastered Collection, which includes the remastered versions of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5. All three games now run at 1080p 60 frames-per-second (fps), a nice boost from the 720p 30fps they previously ran at. You can check out the announcement trailer for the collection below:
By purchasing the digital version of the collection, you can play Yakuza 3 remastered today. Yakuza 4 will unlock on October 29, while Yakuza 5 unlocks on February 11, 2020, the same day the physical version of the collection will be released. The physical version includes, among other things, a PlayStation 3 case for Yakuza 5. You can take a look at everything included below:
Whether you want to go physical or digital, it's a good day to be a Yakuza fan. We'll provide updates when physical preorders for the collection go live.
