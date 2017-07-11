Xiaomi's largest phone will be debuting in India next week.

Xiaomi will launch the Mi Max 2 in India on July 18. The first-generation Mi Max turned out to be one of the manufacturer's best devices last year, and its successor has a larger 5300mAh battery while retaining the 6.44-inch screen size.

Other specs include a Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage options, 12MP camera at the back, 5MP front shooter, Wi-Fi ac, USB-C, and a 3.5mm jack. The phone runs a MIUI 8 build based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The variant with 64GB storage retails for ¥1,699 ($250) in China, so the Indian version may end up costing somewhere in the vicinity of ₹17,000. We'll know more next week, but in the meantime, who's excited about the launch of the Mi Max 2 in India?