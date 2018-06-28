Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro have cumulatively amassed over 5 million in sales. Both phones made their debut back in February, and the Redmi Note 5 Pro in particular continues to sell out within minutes during weekly flash sales.

Its unavailability has led to a lot of consternation among Xiaomi fans eager to get their hold on the device, and Xiaomi for its part has stated that it is looking to scale up production of the phone to meet demand. Xiaomi didn't break down the sales figures of each individual phone, but the 5 million mark is nonetheless a huge achievement for the brand as it looks to solidify its position at the top of India's smartphone segment.

It took Xiaomi over six months to get to the 5 million milestone last year with the Redmi Note 4, so clearly there's upward progress when it comes to sales figures. Looking ahead, Xiaomi is likely to launch the Mi 8 in the coming months.

The Chinese manufacturer hasn't committed to a launch in the country, but rumors suggest the phone is slated to make its debut sometime next month. Xiaomi hasn't released the Mi Mix 2S in India, so last year's Mi Mix 2 continues to be the only mid-range device on offer by the brand. That should change with the introduction of the Mi 8. There isn't much information to go by regarding a formal launch, but it's possible Xiaomi will be looking to debut the Mi 8 in India at around the ₹25,000 figure, which comes out to $370.

We'll have to wait and see about the Mi 8, but in the meantime, Xiaomi is looking unassailable in the budget segment.