Dozens of Xiaomi products are on sale right now.
Chinese retailer GearBest is running its mid-year sale, offering lucrative discounts on a variety of Xiaomi products, including phones, tablets, smart home accessories, audio products, and much more. With most of Xiaomi's offerings limited to China, it isn't always easy to get a hold of its products outside the country, making this sale that much more enticing.
Here's a look at what's on offer right now:
- Xiaomi Yeelight RGB LED bulb - $16 - 25% off
- Xiaomi Yeelight LED bulb (White) - $11 - 25% off
- Xiaomi Yeelight LED lightstrip - $29 - 32% off
- Xiaomi Mi Band 2 - $22 - 21% off
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (3GB RAM/32GB storage) - $153 - 23% off
- Xiaomi Redmi 4A (2GB RAM/32GB storage) - $99 - 26% off
- Xiaomi Mi 6 (6GB RAM/64GB storage) - $429 - 28% off
- Xiaomi Mi Mix (6GB RAM/256GB storage) - $665 - 11% off
- Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 (4GB RAM/64GB storage) - $223 - 27% off
- Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum - $319 - 27% off
- Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13 (Core i5-6200U/8GB RAM/256GB SSD) - $659 - 33% off
- Xiaomi 360-degree camera - $254 - 28% off
- Xiaomi in-car dashcam - $51 - 47% off
- Xiaomi Headphones - $99 - 12% off
- Xiaomi Mi IV dual-driver earbuds - $19 - 25% off
- Xiaomi In-ear Hybrid Earphones Pro - $22 - 36% off
- Xiaomi Bluetooth 4.0 speaker - $34 - 22% off
- Xiaomi Mi Play 2 VR headset - $20 - 30% off
- Xiaomi Mi WiFi Router 3 - $29 - 21% off
- Xiaomi 5-in-1 smart home automation kit - $56 - 22% off
To see all the Xiaomi products currently on sale, hit up the link below.
Reader comments
Does these light bulbs requires a hub to use ?
No they don't. That's the best part about them.