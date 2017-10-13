The Mi Robot is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners available.

I love the Mi Robot vacuum, mostly because it saves me from having to clean the house every weekend. The vacuum has a white color scheme and a powerful 1800Pa motor, and like all Xiaomi products, it offers great value for money. It usually retails for $299, but Chinese retailer GearBest is selling the vacuum for just $276 with coupon code XMIVCHK.

The vacuum itself is manufactured by Rockrobo, one of Xiaomi's ecosystem partners. The Mi Robot uses a combination of sensors — an ultrasonic radar sensor, a cliff sensor, a gyroscope and an accelerometer — to navigate around the house, creating a virtual map of its surroundings. Once the vacuum is finished cleaning a room, it automatically goes back to its charging dock.

Best of all, you'll be able to control the vacuum with your phone by installing the Mi Home app. Xiaomi rolled out an update earlier this year with the English language pack, so you'll be able to see all the functions the vacuum is capable of directly in the Mi Home app.

You can see the cleaning time, battery life of the vacuum, and the area covered from the app, and there's also the option to manually initiate a cleaning cycle or set an automated schedule. If you're interested, hit up the link below and enter coupon code XMIVCHK to get your hands on the Mi Robot vacuum for $276.

