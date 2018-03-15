Xiaomi said back at the launch of the Redmi Note 5 Pro that it would bring more ecosystem products to India this year. I'm personally excited because Xiaomi makes a lot of great lifestyle products and having to buy them locally is significantly easier than importing them from China.

The latest product from the Mi Ecosystem series to make its debut in India is the Mi Body Composition Scale. This is the second-generation smart scale, and it uses 10 data points to accurately measure your body composition. It details your muscle mass, BMI, bone mass, weight, body fat, visceral fat, basal metabolism, and the total amount of fluid in your body to give you an overall body score.

Xiaomi says the scale uses "complex algorithms" in conjunction with Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis to analyze your body score, and it can store profiles for various members of your family (it can store up to 16 profiles). It syncs the data over Bluetooth to the Mi Fit app, and you can get an overview of your weight as well as other metrics from within the app.

The scale itself is made out of ABS plastic with a polished glass coating on the top, and there are stainless steel electrode pads that are used to measure the muscle mass and BMI. The glass coating gets an anti-slip finish to ensure you don't slide off the scale even when your feet are wet.

It works off of four AAA batteries, which are included in the box, and Xiaomi touts a battery life of over eight months. I've been using the first-generation smart scale for over a year now, and it works flawlessly. The ability to sync with Mi Fit is the standout feature, and the added metrics on offer with the Mi Body Composition Scale make it much better.

If you're interested, you can get your hands on Xiaomi's smart scale for just ₹1,999 from its website. Who's looking to pick one up?

See at Mi India