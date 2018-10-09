Xiaomi's first effort at an Android TV box — the Mi Box — wasn't the company's finest effort, but the Chinese manufacturer is looking to change that with the Mi Box S. The device made its debut earlier this year as the Mi Box 4, and will be sold as the Mi Box S in the U.S.

There are a few things that make the Mi Box S stand out: it has great hardware in the form of a quad-core Amlogic S905L processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. It also lets you play back 4K HDR content at up to 60fps, and it supports Dolby DTS.

There's Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 4.2 as well, and you get a remote with a dedicated button to invoke Google Assistant. The device comes with the latest version of the Android TV interface, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. As it is an Android TV box, it has Chromecast built-in, allowing it to act as a video target.

What's particularly attractive about the Mi Box S is the price. At $59, it's more affordable than its predecessor while offering better hardware. The Mi Box S will go up for sale from later this month at Walmart stores across the country.