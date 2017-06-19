Xiaomi rolls out a Wi-Fi repeater, Bluetooth speaker, and two new power banks in India.

Alongside phones, Xiaomi makes a wide array of accessories, and today the manufacturer rolled out several new products in India. Notable among the additions are two new power banks with two-way fast charging — the 10000mAh and 20000mAh variants of the Mi Power Bank 2.

The main issue with the first-gen variant of the Mi Power Bank was that it took too long to charge up the battery, but two-way fast charging allows you to top up your phones quickly (up to 15W), and charge up the power bank when it runs out of battery at 18W.

Mi Power Bank 2

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 features an anodized aluminum housing, and comes with nine layers of circuit chip protection to ensure it doesn't fry your gadgets, including temperature protection, input/output overvoltage protection, output overcurrent protection, and hardware-level short circuit protection.

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 costs ₹1,199, and will go up for sale on Mi.com and at Xiaomi's Mi Home retail store in Bangalore starting June 20. You'll be able to pick it up on Amazon and Flipkart starting July 7.

See at Mi.com

Xiaomi is also rolling out an updated variant of the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank that retains its ABS plastic housing and textured pattern. The power bank can charge two devices simultaneously, and has the same circuit-level protection as the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2.

The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 will retail for ₹2,199, and you can pick it up at Mi.com and at Mi Home starting June 20. It'll similarly be up for sale on Amazon and Flipkart starting July 7.

See at Mi.com

Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini

The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini is a puck-sized device that runs off of Bluetooth 4.0. The device produces sound that belies its size, and there's a built-in microphone with noise reduction tech that lets you take calls. The device comes in at just 58g, and offers four hours of battery life on a full charge.

Xiaomi says that the exterior of the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini goes through a series of manufacturing steps to achieve its smooth finish. The speaker will be available in gold and grey for ₹1,299, and you'll be able to purchase it from Mi.com and Mi Home starting June 21. You can also pick it up from GearBest for just $12.

See at Gearbest

Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2

Finally, Xiaomi's Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 is designed to boost Wi-Fi signal in your house. The device has two built-in high performance antennas, and can handle up to 16 connections. It'll suggest the optimal Wi-Fi channels for faster download speeds, and you can pair it to the Mi Home app to identify Wi-Fi dead zones in your house.

The Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 works with most routers available in the market today, and you can pick it up for ₹999. It'll be going up for sale on Mi.com and Mi Home starting June 20.

See at Mi.com