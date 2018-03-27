Gearbest is hosting its fourth anniversary sale, and the retailer is offering enticing discounts on a lot of Xiaomi's Mi Ecosystem products. The Mi Robot is up for grabs for just $315, with the second-generation model available for $499. The second-gen variant comes with a more powerful motor and has a wet clean option built in, making it a decent upgrade over the Mi Robot.

The standout feature with the Mi Robot vacuum cleaner is the ability to pair it to the Mi Home app, which lets you access the vacuum's controls, including the option to set schedules, view the robot's movements in real-time, and so much more.

Xiaomi's Amazfit Smartwatch 2 is also on sale for $198 with coupon code AMA2HK. The smartwatch is made by ecosystem partner Huami, and offers a range of features that include activity tracking, heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, built-in GPS, and call and notification alerts.

The smartwatch usually retails for $275, but you can pick it up for $198 during the anniversary sale by keying in AMA2HK at checkout.

Looking for more deals? Hit up Gearbest from the link below for all the discounts live on the platform.

