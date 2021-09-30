What you need to know
- An upcoming Xiaomi phone with a 4K display has passed through TENAA.
- The device is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 700-series chipset.
- Sony's Xperia 1 III is currently the only Android flagship with a 4K OLED display.
Xiaomi could soon launch its first-ever phone with a 4K OLED display, according to a new listing on TENAA. The TENAA listing for the Xiaomi 2109119BC reveals the device will have a 6.55-inch OLED display with 3,840 x 2,160 resolution (via GoAndroid).
It is apparently powered by an octa-core chipset running at 2.4 GHz, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Going by the chipset's clock speed, the phone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G or 780G chipset.
The listing also suggests the phone has a triple-lens camera system with a 64MP main sensor and two additional 8MP sensors. More interestingly, the listing claims the phone will be available in a total of ten color options: black, white, red, yellow, orange, pink, cyan, green, purple, and blue. Unsurprisingly, the phone will ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.
Rumors suggest the Xiaomi 2109119BC might be a follow-up to the Mi CC9 Pro, which was the world's first phone with a 108MP camera. Since Xiaomi has already unveiled its new Civi series, it is likely that the device will launch as the Civi Pro instead.
Seeing how the phone appears to be a premium mid-ranger, it won't be a challenger to Sony's Xperia 1 III. Sony's answer to the best Android phones of 2021 sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Smartphones need a shift in focus from the camera to the rest of the device
Smartphone cameras have gotten really good. Getting a high-quality photo doesn't require purchasing the best of the best phone any longer. However, manufacturers are still pushing cameras as the main selling point of their phones. It's time that brands start taking more risks on hardware and put more focus on the rest of the phone.
Sonos and Ikea's new Symfonisk speaker dresses up as a $140 table lamp
Sonos and Ikea have announced their second-generation Symfonisk table lamp speaker with a new design and improved hardware for better sound quality. It will be available from Ikea beginning October 12 in the United States and select European markets.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review: The ultimate flagship for battery life
The iPhone 13 Pro Max looks the same as its predecessor, but it has a lot of interesting features under the hood. There's a new camera that takes outstanding photos and videos, the screen finally goes up to 120Hz, and the battery lasts over a day. This is obviously the best iPhone ever, but the iPhone 13 Pro Max also has the distinction of being one of the best phones you can buy today.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021.