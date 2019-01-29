Xiaomi's Android One phones offer excellent value in the mid-tier segment, and the company is now looking to emulate that same formula in the entry-level segment. The Chinese manufacturer has released its first Android Go device, the Redmi Go.

The phone features a 5.0-inch 16:9 720p display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 425 chipset with four Cortex A53 cores at 1.4GHz. You also get 1GB of RAM along with 8GB or 16GB storage configurations, and a hybrid SIM slot that lets you add a secondary SIM card or a MicroSD card.

Also on offer is an 8MP camera at the back with LED flash and a 5MP front shooter, and the Redmi Go has a 3000mAh battery. That isn't the largest we've seen on a Xiaomi device, but it should easily be able to deliver a day's worth of use without any hassle. On the software side of things, the Redmi Go will run the latest version of Android Go based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Redmi Go is slated to make its debut in European markets next month, and while we don't have any official confirmation on how much it'll cost, the latest rumors suggest it will retail for the equivalent of $90.

The low pricing combined with the decent specs on offer should make the Redmi Go a great choice for those looking to pick up an Android Go phone.