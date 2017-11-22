Xiaomi's Mi Robot Vacuum, Mi Max 2 phablet, and Mi Note 2 are heavily discounted right now.

Xiaomi's Mi Robot Vacuum is one of the best products in this category. It's affordable, has a minimalist design aesthetic, and features a powerful 1800Pa motor that does a magnificent job of cleaning the entire house. And starting today, you'll be able to get your hands on the vacuum cleaner for just $269 using coupon code XIAOMIVAC when ordering through GearBest's China warehouse, or XMIVCHK for orders through the Hong Kong warehouse.

The Mi Robot Vacuum relies on an ultrasonic radar sensor, a gyroscope, cliff sensor, and an accelerometer to intelligently map out the interior of your house, plotting out a course automatically cover all corners. It goes back to its charging base automatically once cleaning is completed, or if the battery level is low.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum review

One of the best features of the Mi Robot Vacuum is its ability to sync with the Mi Home app, which lets you set automated cleaning schedules, area covered by the vacuum cleaner, battery life, and the route the vacuum is taking in real-time. If you're interested, hit up GearBest from the link below and use coupon code XIAOMIVAC or XMIVCHK to get the vacuum for $269.

Mi Max 2 and Mi Note 2 also see price cuts

The Chinese retailer is also discounting other Xiaomi products, including the Mi Max 2. The Mi Max 2 made its debut earlier this year, offering a 6.44-inch 1080p display backed by a Snapdragon 625, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 12MP back camera, and a massive 5300mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 review: Bigger is better

The Mi Max 2 has limited LTE bands (1/3/5/7/8/38/39/40/41), but if you're in a market where you can access LTE on those bands, GearBest is running an enticing deal. The retailer is selling the Mi Max 2 for $209 with coupon code Bfriday038.

Finally, last year's Mi Note 2 is now available for just $299. This particular variant of the device doesn't have global LTE bands, but it will work with most carriers in India and the UK (1/3/5/7/38/39/40/41).

The hardware isn't all that bad either: the Mi Note 2 features a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, dual-curved 5.7-inch 1080p display, 22.5MP camera at the back, 8MP front shooter, and a 4070mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

