Xiaomi is launching its first dual camera phone in India next month.

Xiaomi is currently riding a high, and the company is looking to capitalize on that momentum by introducing a new phone in the Indian market. Xiaomi VP and India head Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the company is all set to launch its first dual camera phone in the country next month, and all signs point to the device being the recently announced Mi 5X.

Can't wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi's first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month! ☺️



Can you guess which one? pic.twitter.com/UhtFphm0GT — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 8, 2017

The phone features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 5MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3080mAh battery. The highlight of the Mi 5X is its dual 12MP cameras — a primary lens augmented by a telephoto shooter. The camera configuration is the same as that of the Mi 6, while the design of the device is reminiscent of the Mi Max 2.

The Mi 5X is a better choice for the Indian market considering the device is targeted at the budget segment. The Mi 6 is a better device overall, but Xiaomi's cachet is all about value for money, and that doesn't translate very well for a device that would end up costing over ₹30,000 in the country. The Mi 5X, on the other hand, will likely be sold for around the ₹15,000 mark, with the dual cameras making it stand out in this segment.

The Mi 5X won't be the first budget phone with dual rear cameras — the Honor 6X has that honor — but it will be the first that's actually usable (the second camera on the Honor 6X doesn't do much). You guys excited for the launch of the Mi 5X in India?