If you're looking to buy the Mi Mix 2 online in India, you'll have to go to Flipkart.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Mix 2 in India, making the country the first market outside of China to get the device. The phone will be making its debut tomorrow, October 10, in New Delhi, and ahead of the launch event, Flipkart has confirmed that it will carry the phone exclusively.

Xiaomi has a long history of partnering with Flipkart over its marquee launches, going all the way back to its first phone in India, the Mi 3. The launch of the Mi Mix 2 is notable because the phone will be the first Xiaomi flagship to make its way to India in over 18 months.

With the Mi 5, the Mi 6, and the Mi Note 2 never making it to the subcontinent, Xiaomi is pinning its hopes on the bezel-less Mi Mix 2 to drive momentum in the mid-range segment.

Putting an end to the #TechVsArt debate, the Mi MIX 2 is the destination where Technology meets Art. Unveiling tomorrow #OnlyOnFlipkart! pic.twitter.com/TcVlrbhw3k — Flipkart (@Flipkart) October 9, 2017

Alongside Flipkart, you'll be able to buy the Mi Mix 2 at Xiaomi's own Mi.com portal, as well as Mi Home stores across the country. We'll be on the ground in Delhi, so stay tuned for pricing and availability details from the launch event.