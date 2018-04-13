The introduction of battle royale games like PUBG and Fortnite has catalyzed the mobile gaming market, and manufacturers are now starting to roll out products aimed at gamers.

Razer got in on the action early with the Razer Phone, and now Xiaomi is making its foray into this segment with the Black Shark phone. The device in question has an aggressive black-and-green color scheme and an X-type layout at the back that's designed to make it easier to hold the phone. Coming to the hardware side of things, the Black Shark gaming phone has a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset. There's a liquid cooling system that is claimed to reduce the temperature by up to eight degrees Celsius, allowing you to play for a prolonged duration of time without having to worry about the phone overheating.

There's also a dedicated button on the left hand side that kicks the phone into high-performance mode, essentially delivering the maximum performance. You get dual stereo sound — with the earpiece doubling up as the secondary speaker — but oddly enough, it doesn't look like the Black Shark phone has a 3.5mm jack, as there's no cutout for the analog port at the bottom and no indentation at the top. Other specs include a dual 12MP + 20MP camera configuration at the back, 20MP camera up front, and memory variations that include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone doesn't come with a microSD slot, but the 128GB option should be more than adequate for mobile gaming. There's a 4000mAh battery, and you also get Quick Charge 3.0.