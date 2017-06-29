Xiaomi's high-end laser projector is amazing.

Xiaomi is known for selling budget products that offer amazing value for money, and while its latest product costs $1,470, it comes out to be fairly affordable when you look at the features on offer. Xiaomi says that the Mi Laser Projector is the "world's first truly cinema-level laser projector TV," offering a Full HD resolution with 5,000 lumens brightness, 3,000:1 contrast levels, and covering over 85% of the NTSC color gamut.

It creates anywhere between an 80- to 150-inch projection, and the 0.233:1 large depth of field combined with the ultra-short focus lens means it'll work even if you place it just 5cm away from a wall. The projector uses Appotronics' ALPD 3.0 laser light source technology, and features a Texas Instruments DLP.

A speaker system with two tweeters and two woofers is built into the chassis, and the projector also has three HDMI slots, audio out, S/PDIF, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, and a USB 3.0 port. The Mi Laser Projector is powered by a quad-core Cortex A53 processor, and the Mi TV interface includes a lot of regional and international content. Xiaomi is also touting a shelf life of 25,000 hours for the laser.

The Mi Laser Projector will go on sale starting July 4 in China for ¥9,999 ($1,470). Like Xiaomi's TVs, the projector isn't likely to be available in other markets.

At the other end of the spectrum, Xiaomi rolled out the Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush, an ultrasonic brush that vibrates at up to 31,000 times per minute. It comes with a 700mAh lithium battery that lasts for 18 days (provided you use it twice a day), and will go on sale for ¥199 ($30).