Next major version of MIUI will be showcased on August 16.

Xiaomi will unveil the next version of MIUI on August 16 in China. The company recently published a list of devices that will receive the Nougat update, but as of now, there's no mention if the update will bring MIUI 9 or if Xiaomi will roll out a Nougat-based verison of MIUI 8, like what we've seen with the Mi 6.

A post on the MIUI forum mentions the August 16 launch date, and while the information is correct, the source doesn't work for Xiaomi. We've learned that the company is planning to unveil MIUI 9 in China on August 16, but as of now, there's no information on when the global ROM will be available.

If previous launches are any indication, the global ROM will roll out a few months after the launch of the China version. MIUI has over 200 million users globally, and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun noted earlier this year that MIUI 9 will be much more fluid and powerful.

Xiaomi kicked off a public beta of MIUI 8 to give eager customers an early look at the skin, and it's likely the company will do the same this time around. We'll let you know once we know more.