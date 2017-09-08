Xiaomi will show off two new phones on September 11.

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the bezel-less Mi Mix 2 on September 11, but that's not all the company will be showing off that day. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared a teaser image of the Mi Note 3 on Weibo, stating that the phone will be making its debut at the Mi Mix 2 event.

According to the teaser image, the Mi Note 3 will be a larger variant of the Mi 6 with new camera features. The phone will be sold in a blue color option with what looks like gold sides, and there's a dual camera setup that's similar to what we've seen with the Mi 6. Not much else is known about the phone, but it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and feature a Super AMOLED display from Samsung.

We'll be on the ground in Beijing next week, so stay tuned for all the details from Xiaomi's upcoming event.