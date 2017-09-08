Xiaomi will show off two new phones on September 11.
Xiaomi is all set to unveil the bezel-less Mi Mix 2 on September 11, but that's not all the company will be showing off that day. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared a teaser image of the Mi Note 3 on Weibo, stating that the phone will be making its debut at the Mi Mix 2 event.
According to the teaser image, the Mi Note 3 will be a larger variant of the Mi 6 with new camera features. The phone will be sold in a blue color option with what looks like gold sides, and there's a dual camera setup that's similar to what we've seen with the Mi 6. Not much else is known about the phone, but it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and feature a Super AMOLED display from Samsung.
We'll be on the ground in Beijing next week, so stay tuned for all the details from Xiaomi's upcoming event.
Reader comments
Sad to hear the Mix 2 will be smaller than the original. Ugh.
I'm still curious to see the new Mix. Compared to the form factor of the essential
Never ceases to confuse me when I read their naming convention Mi Note 3 reminds me of my Samsung Note 3. I always double take.
Yeah, Asian trademark wars....I'm a trademark attorney...surprised Sammy didnt fight the use of Note by any other companies to the death, even though enforcement in other countries can be very difficult.
Maybe because it's Galaxy Note and not just "Note"?
In the US, Xiaomi would have likely been refused a trademark registration to use NOTE for a smarthphone product regardless of what term preceded it if Samsung had an existing registration for a Note smarthphone.
I have read that trademark law and counterfeit products/infringements and enforcement is and has been a problem in Asia for decades.
It's a huge problem from what I've seen. A more recent twist on the issue is trademark fraud using digital renders of goods to show evidence of use of the trademark on goods that don't exist or exist yet, or simply aren't being sold in US commerce, all in order to secure US trademark registrations on potentially a broad range of goods.
I think the way forward would be evidence using some kind of product registration sku as proof of existence in the retail space.