Xiaomi showed off a prototype with an under-display selfie camera last year, but an executive later clarified that the tech was not ready for consumer use. That's changing today as Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch a phone with an under-display camera in 2021.

Xiaomi has highlighted its third-generation under-display camera module in a blog post, and the brand says the sensor is invisible thanks to "self-developed pixel arrangement" with double the number of horizontal and vertical pixels, thereby achieving the same pixel density as the rest of the display.

That means you won't be able to spot the camera module at all underneath the screen, leading to a more immersive all-screen design. Xiaomi also says it tweaked its camera algorithms so that its under-screen modules deliver the same image quality as conventional selfie cameras. From Xiaomi:

The self-developed pixel arrangement used in Xiaomi's 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Technology allows the screen to pass light through the gap area of ​​sub-pixels, allowing each single pixel to retain a complete RGB subpixel layout without sacrificing pixel density. Compared with other common solutions on the market, Xiaomi has doubled the number of horizontal and vertical pixels, achieving the same pixel density above the camera as on the rest of the display area. Thus, the area above the integrated camera demonstrates the same brightness, color gamut and color accuracy as the rest of the display.

Xiaomi's camera module also uses a special circuit design to "hide more components under the RGB sub-pixels" and further increase the light transmittance of the under-display area. Xiaomi was never one to shy away from new camera technologies, with the Mi Mix series featuring the front cameras on the bottom bezel to create an all-screen experience.

Xiaomi is increasingly focusing on the flagship segment, with the brand seeing a 99.2% year-on-year growth in overseas markets for phones priced €300 or above. The brand now has a 16.8% market share in Europe and is the third-largest handset manufacturer in the region.