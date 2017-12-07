The Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus are the cheapest smartphones with 18:9 displays.

After offering up an early preview of the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus a few days ago, Xiaomi has unveiled the budget devices in China. The Redmi 5 starts off at just ¥799 ($120), with the Redmi 5 Plus set to go on sale for ¥999 ($150).

Both phones have 18:9 displays with minimal bezels, and Xiaomi is focusing on the camera experience by bundling an imaging sensor with 1.25-micron pixels and a front-facing flash module for taking selfies in low-light conditions.

Xiaomi Redmi 5

The Redmi 5 is the more affordable option, with the phone featuring a 5.7-inch HD+ panel with a resolution of 1440 x 720. There's a Snapdragon 450 under the hood, along with a 3300mAh battery. Xiaomi says that the device will be able to deliver a two-day battery life, and standby time of 12 days.

The phone will be available in two configurations: a base model with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for ¥799 ($120), and a variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for ¥899 ($135).

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

The Redmi 5 Plus, meanwhile, features a 5.99-inch FHD+ panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625, the same chipset behind the Redmi Note 4, Mi A1, and the Mi Max 2. The Redmi 5 Plus comes with a 4000mAh battery that Xiaomi claims will provide 17 days of standby time and over two days of usage.

The phone will be sold with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which will retail for ¥999 ($150), and a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ¥1,299 ($195).

The budget category is vital for Xiaomi's ambitions as it looks to scale up the global smartphone charts, and a lot of the burden rests on the Redmi 5 as we head into 2018.

