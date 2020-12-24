What you need to know
- Xiaomi has posted a video on Weibo, showing off the impressive low-light video capabilities of the Mi 11.
- The company has also revealed that the phone will have improved LPDDR5 RAM support and Wi-Fi 6 support.
- Xiaomi will be taking the wraps off the Mi 11 series in China next week.
Xiaomi announced earlier this week that it will be launching the world's first Snapdragon 888-powered phone in China on December 28. Ahead of big launch, the company has posted a video on Weibo, showing off the improved low-light performance of the Mi 11 series phones (via Android Authority).
The teaser suggests the upcoming Mi 11 series phones will have a highly effective night mode feature for videos, allowing users to capture decent videos even in near total darkness. Another teaser posted on Weibo by the company suggests the phones will come with an improved night mode for photos as well, utilizing "computational photography." The teaser also suggests the phones will have an astrophotography mode, although it remains to be seen exactly how it will differ from the Long Exposure mode that the Mi 10T Pro offers.
When it comes to the camera hardware, the Mi 11 Pro is rumored to feature a 108MP main sensor, just like the best Android phones the company released this year. The standard Mi 11, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a 50MP main sensor.
Both phones will feature Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 chipset, likely paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They are also expected to have QHD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.
Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro is an excellent value flagship that offers long-lasting battery life and a highly capable 108MP primary camera. You also get an ultra-smooth 144Hz screen and Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 865 processor.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New leak spills the beans on the Galaxy Buds Pro specs and price tag
New leaked slides of the Galaxy Buds Pro reveal the price and just about all the specs for the upcoming earbuds and compares them to Samsung's previous wireless earbuds.
One UI 3.0 review: Bringing (most of) Android 11's best features to Galaxys
Android 11 is finally making its way to popular Samsung devices, and with it comes the company's new and improved One UI 3.0 interface.
The Pixel 4a just got its best deal ever, and it's available today only
Google's Pixel 4a is one of our favorite phones of the entire year. For a limited time, B&H is offering the best deal we've ever seen for it.
The best screen protectors you can buy for the Galaxy Note 8
Keep your Galaxy Note 8 looking great by protecting its screen with a quality screen protector.