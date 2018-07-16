Xiaomi teamed up with Google to launch an Android One -based phone last year, and it looks like the collaboration wasn't a one-off. The Mi A1 turned out to be one of the best phones of 2017, and now Xiaomi is all set to launch a successor. The company has teased the launch of the next-gen model in the series, which will be dubbed the Mi A2, ahead of its official unveil. Xiaomi has a global launch event scheduled in Madrid, Spain, on July 24, and it's likely the Mi A2 will be unveiled at that event.

The teaser doesn't reveal much other than stating that fans of the Mi A1 will love the upcoming device. Like last year's Mi A1 — which was based on the Mi 5X — the Mi A2 is set to be a rebrand of the Mi 6X. As such, we're likely to see a 5.99-inch FHD+ panel, Snapdragon 660, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, dual 12MP + 20MP cameras, 20MP front camera, and a 3010mAh battery.

Last year's Mi A1 turned out to be a hit with consumers because it offered great hardware based on the Android One platform, and the Mi A2 looks set to build on that foundation. That said, the Mi A1 wasn't without its faults — Xiaomi pulled the Android 8.1 Oreo update earlier this year, with the rollout resuming at the start of July.

This year, we'll likely see a Mi A2 Lite alongside the standard variant of the device. With the launch just a week away, we should know more about the Mi A2 shortly. In the meantime, what are you looking forward to seeing from the device?

