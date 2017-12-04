Xiaomi offers an early look at its upcoming budget phones.
Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus in China on December 7, and the company's global spokesperson Donovan Sung has served up an early preview of both devices on Twitter. The upcoming Redmi phones will be the first budget devices from the company to offer all-screen displays with minimal bezels and an 18:9 ratio. Both phones showed up at China's certification authority TENAA last week, giving us an early look at the specs on offer.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 specs
The Redmi 5 is said to sport a 5.7-inch HD+ panel with a resolution of 720 x 1440, and the minimal bezels up front should allow Xiaomi to fit that panel in a smaller chassis. The phone is powered by a 1.8GHz chipset, which will likely be the Snapdragon 450. Other details include 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB internal storage configurations, and the Redmi 5 will also feature a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter.
The Redmi 5 is also set to feature a 3200mAh battery, considerably smaller than the 4100mAh battery seen in the Redmi 4. TENAA lists dimensions of the device as 151.8x72.8x7.7mm, which is a millimeter thinner than the Redmi 4's 139.2 x 70 x 8.7mm.
Of course, with the phone now set to feature a taller display, Xiaomi could have spread out the battery over a larger area at the back, giving the manufacturer the ability to reduce the overall thickness. With the launch just a few days away, we'll have to wait until Thursday to know more.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus specs
From the specs, it looks like the Redmi 5 Plus will be the more interesting of the two. The TENAA listing suggests a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080, and an octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset clocked at 2.0GHz.
Other specs include 3GB/4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage configurations, a 12MP rear camera along with a 5MP front camera, and a 4000mAh battery.
The devices will also be available in blue and pink color options in addition to the standard black variant. They are likely to run MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box. Current rumors suggest the Redmi 5 Plus will retail at around the $200 mark, and with the launch event just a few days away, we should have all the details shortly.
What do you think of the design of the Redmi 5 series?
