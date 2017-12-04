Xiaomi offers an early look at its upcoming budget phones.

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus in China on December 7, and the company's global spokesperson Donovan Sung‏ has served up an early preview of both devices on Twitter. The upcoming Redmi phones will be the first budget devices from the company to offer all-screen displays with minimal bezels and an 18:9 ratio. Both phones showed up at China's certification authority TENAA last week, giving us an early look at the specs on offer.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specs

The Redmi 5 is said to sport a 5.7-inch HD+ panel with a resolution of 720 x 1440, and the minimal bezels up front should allow Xiaomi to fit that panel in a smaller chassis. The phone is powered by a 1.8GHz chipset, which will likely be the Snapdragon 450. Other details include 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB internal storage configurations, and the Redmi 5 will also feature a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter.

The Redmi 5 is also set to feature a 3200mAh battery, considerably smaller than the 4100mAh battery seen in the Redmi 4. TENAA lists dimensions of the device as 151.8x72.8x7.7mm, which is a millimeter thinner than the Redmi 4's 139.2 x 70 x 8.7mm.

Of course, with the phone now set to feature a taller display, Xiaomi could have spread out the battery over a larger area at the back, giving the manufacturer the ability to reduce the overall thickness. With the launch just a few days away, we'll have to wait until Thursday to know more.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus specs

From the specs, it looks like the Redmi 5 Plus will be the more interesting of the two. The TENAA listing suggests a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080, and an octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset clocked at 2.0GHz.

Other specs include 3GB/4GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage configurations, a 12MP rear camera along with a 5MP front camera, and a 4000mAh battery.

The devices will also be available in blue and pink color options in addition to the standard black variant. They are likely to run MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box. Current rumors suggest the Redmi 5 Plus will retail at around the $200 mark, and with the launch event just a few days away, we should have all the details shortly.

What do you think of the design of the Redmi 5 series?