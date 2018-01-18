Xiaomi is listed as an exhibitor at MWC, suggesting a possible Mi 7 unveil at the event.

Two years ago, erstwhile Xiaomi VP Hugo Barra took to the stage at MWC to unveil the Mi 5. The Chinese manufacturer opted to sit out last year's conference, but Xiaomi will once again be exhibiting at this year's event. The official Mobile World Congress page lists Xiaomi as an exhibitor, leading further credence to the rumors that the manufacturer will unveil the Mi 7 flagship at the event.

The Mi 7 is likely to be the first phone powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 platform. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun was on hand at the Snapdragon Tech Summit last month to confirm the same, and while we don't have a lot of details on the design changes or the rest of the hardware, the phone is rumored with a 6.0-inch 18:9 panel made by Samsung.

Other rumors also hint at facial recognition tech and Qi wireless charging. The Mi 7 is certainly turning out to be an interesting phone, and we should know more about the device in the weeks leading up to the launch.

What would you guys like to see from the Mi 7?