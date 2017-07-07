Xiaomi sees record shipments in Q2 2017 as YoY revenues from India climb 328%.

Xiaomi announced that it shipped 23.16 million smartphones in Q2 2017, making it the best quarter ever for the Chinese company. The company faced a slowdown in sales last year over supply constraints, with CEO Lei Jun announcing a series of broad changes at the end of last year. It looks like the "recalibration" has worked, as Xiaomi noted a 70% uptick in sales from Q1 2017.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun noted that the increase in sales was down to a new retail model that sees the brand focusing more on offline retail. The company now has 123 Mi Home stores in China, and is set to open 14 additional stores tomorrow. The company is also partnering with online platforms to boost its visibility, noting that it recorded the most number of smartphone sales on JD.com, Tmall, and Suning during the mid-year "618" shopping festival.

Xiaomi's global business has also contributed significantly to its fortunes, with revenue from its Indian unit increasing 328% year-on-year. The Redmi Note 4 was the highest-shipped smartphone in the country, and the manufacturer opened the first Mi Home outlet in India earlier this year. The retail push is set to continue over the next two years, with Xiaomi planning to launch 100 stores across the country.

Alongside a more aggressive retail strategy, Lei Jun noted that the company's focus on R&D gives it an edge in this space. Xiaomi introduced its first -in-house chipset, the Surge S1, earlier this year, and Jun also highlighted advancements it made with camera and battery technologies with the Mi 6 and Mi Max 2.

Looking forward, Lei Jun is setting a revenue target of $14.7 billion (100 billion Yuan) for 2017, along with a shipments target of 100 million for 2018: