There's no stopping Xiaomi in India.

Xiaomi kicked off its journey in India with the Mi 3 back in July 2014, and the company has been on a tear ever since. The Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi 4A are two of the most popular devices in the country, and now Xiaomi VP and India head Manu Kumar Jain has announced that the manufacturer crossed the 25 million sales milestone. That's an impressive feat considering it took Xiaomi just over three years to get to that figure, with the brand clocking around 22,000 phones every day on average.

After a slow 2016, Xiaomi picked up the pace this year thanks to a slew of launches in the budget segment that have resonated with customers. The company sold over 5 million units of the Redmi Note 4 in six months, and the entry-level Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A are also selling incredibly well. With the dual camera-toting Mi 5X set to launch in the country next week, Xiaomi is looking to consolidate its position in the budget segment.

That said, the company hasn't branched out into the mid-range category in India. The brand's flagship devices — the Mi Note 2, Mi Mix, and this year's Mi 6 — were limited to China and a few Asian markets, and it looks like Xiaomi will continue to focus exclusively on the budget segment, at least for the time being. That's a shame considering the Mi 6 is more than a match for the OnePlus 5.

The Chinese manufacturer is also setting its sights on the offline segment, opening two Mi Home stores and partnering with large format retailers to get its devices into thousands of brick and mortar stores across the country.