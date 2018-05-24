Xiaomi offers a wide range of services in China, and the company is now looking to do the same in India, its second-largest global market. After rolling out Mi Music and Mi Video earlier this year, Xiaomi is now wading into financial services with Mi Credit, a lending platform that makes it easier for MIUI users to get a line of credit.

Xiaomi says it is partnering with India's KreditBee to offer instant loans — from ₹1,000 ($15) to ₹1,00,000 ($1,500) — with the service aimed at young professionals. KreditBee relies on KYC authorization to disburse the loan, and you'll have to link your bank account with the service to receive the funds. Once you link your bank account, the loan amount will be disbursed within 10 minutes.