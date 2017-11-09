Xiaomi has three great options in the budget segment.

Between the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi 4, Xiaomi has two of the best-selling phones in India this year. The Redmi Y1 is the latest addition to the budget lineup, with the manufacturer turning its attention to a younger audience with the device. One out of every four devices sold in India in 2017 was a selfie-centric phone, and Xiaomi is now catering to this market with the Redmi Y1, which has a 16MP front camera with LED flash.

The Redmi Y1 is available in India for ₹8,999, and the 3GB/32GB variant of the Redmi 4 also costs ₹8,999. The Redmi Note 4, meanwhile, retails for ₹10,999. You get your money's worth from all three devices, but there are subtle differences in the specs:

Category Redmi Y1 Redmi 4 Redmi Note 4 Operating System MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display 5.5-inch IPS LCD (1280 x 720)

Gorilla Glass, 2.5D curved glass

236ppi pixel density 5.0-inch IPS LCD (1280 x 720)

291ppi pixel density 5.5-inch IPS LCD panel (1920x1080)

2.5D curved glass

401ppi pixel density SoC Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

Eight Cortex A53 cores at 1.4GHz

28nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

Eight Cortex A53 cores at 1.4GHz

28nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Eight Cortex A53 cores at 2.0GHz

14nm GPU Adreno 505 Adreno 505 Adreno 506 RAM 3GB/4GB 2GB/3GB/4GB 2GB/3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB

microSD slot up to 128GB 16GB/32GB/64GB

microSD slot up to 128GB 32GB/32GB/64GB

microSD slot up to 128GB Rear camera 13MP f/2.2, PDAF

Dual-tone flash

1080p video 13MP f/2.0, PDAF

Dual-tone flash

1080p video 13MP f/2.0, PDAF

Dual-tone LED flash

1080p video, 720p@120fps Front shooter 16MP with f/2.0 lens

1080p video recording 5MP with f/2.2 lens

1080p video recording 5MP with f/2.0 lens

1080p video recording Connectivity LTE with VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS

Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster LTE with VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS

Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster LTE with VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS

Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster Battery 3080mAh battery 4100mAh battery 4100mAh battery

Fast charging (5V/2A) Fingerprint Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor Dimensions 153 x 76.2 x 7.7mm 139 x 69.9 x 8.65mm 151 x 76 x 8.45mm Weight 153g 150g 165g Colors Gold, Dark Grey Gold, Black Gold, Dark Grey, Black, Lake Blue

The Redmi Y1 and the Redmi Note 4 feature 5.5-inch screens, but the main difference between the two is that the former has a 720p panel whereas the latter sports a 1080p screen. The highlight with the Redmi Y1 is the 16MP front camera, which is noticeably better than what you get on the Redmi 4 or the Redmi Note 4. If you're one to take a lot of selfies, you'll be well served by the Redmi Y1.

If two-day battery life is what you're after, the Redmi 4 and the Redmi Note 4 should be right up your alley. Both phones offer 4100mAh battery, with the Redmi Y1 featuring a more modest 3080mAh unit. You still get a day's worth of usage from the Y1, but it's not quite at the same level as the Redmi 4 or the Redmi Note 4. The Redmi Note 4 in particular — thanks to its 14nm chipset — is a beast in this regard, delivering nine hours of screen-on-time on average between charges.

The Redmi 4 has a 5-inch form factor, so if you're in the market for a device primarily for consuming multimedia, you'll be better served by the Redmi Note 4. The Snapdragon 625 in the Redmi Note 4 is more powerful than the Snapdragon 435 used in the Redmi 4 and the Redmi Y1. Although both chipsets use Cortex A53 cores, they're clocked higher in the Snapdragon 625 — up to 2.0GHz.

All three phones have rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, along with 13MP rear cameras. The Redmi Y1 is the first phone with the global version of MIUI 9 out of the box, but the stable build is available for the Redmi Note 4 right now. The Redmi 4 will receive the update at a later date.

With so little separating the three devices, it comes down to your personal preferences. If you want a phone with a compact form factor and excellent battery life, then the Redmi 4 is the device to get. The Redmi Y1 has a premium design aesthetic, and the front camera is much better than that of the Redmi 4.

The Redmi Note 4, meanwhile, strikes the ideal balance between great battery life and robust performance. It's easy to see why the phone is still one of the best-selling in the country nearly a year after its introduction.

See at Flipkart