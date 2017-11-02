The Redmi Y1 brings a great selfie camera to the budget segment.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 is now official in India, and like the rest of Xiaomi's offerings, you get great value for your money. The highlight of the phone is a 16MP front camera, which has an LED flash module that lets you take decent selfies in low-light scenarios.

The rest of the specs are in line with other Redmi devices in this segment: you get 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, along with a decent-sized 3080mAh battery. Xiaomi is also rolling out the global version of MIUI 9 with the device, and there are a lot of new features to look forward to on the software front as well. Here's a detailed look at the specs on offer with the Redmi Y1:

Category Spec Operating System MIUI 9 atop Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display 5.5-inch IPS LCD 1280 x 720 (236ppi)

Gorilla Glass, 2.5D curved glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

Octa-core Cortex A53 GPU Adreno 505 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB Expandable Yes, up to 256GB (dedicated slot) Battery 3080mAh Charging MicroUSB Rear Camera 13MP f/2.2, PDAF

Dual-tone flash

1080p video Front Camera 16MP f/2.0

1080p video

Single LED flash Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2

IR blaster, 3.5mm jack

GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou Security One-touch fingerprint sensor at the back SIM Dual SIM slot Dimensions 153 x 76.2 x 7.7mm Weight 153g Colors Gold, Dark Grey

The Redmi Y1 will be going up for sale in the country for ₹8,999, and ₹10,999 for the 4GB variant with 64GB storage. Interested in knowing more about the device? Read our preview:

