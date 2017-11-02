The Redmi Y1 brings a great selfie camera to the budget segment.
The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 is now official in India, and like the rest of Xiaomi's offerings, you get great value for your money. The highlight of the phone is a 16MP front camera, which has an LED flash module that lets you take decent selfies in low-light scenarios.
The rest of the specs are in line with other Redmi devices in this segment: you get 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, along with a decent-sized 3080mAh battery. Xiaomi is also rolling out the global version of MIUI 9 with the device, and there are a lot of new features to look forward to on the software front as well. Here's a detailed look at the specs on offer with the Redmi Y1:
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|MIUI 9 atop Android 7.1.2 Nougat
|Display
|5.5-inch IPS LCD 1280 x 720 (236ppi)
Gorilla Glass, 2.5D curved glass
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
Octa-core Cortex A53
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|RAM
|3GB/4GB
|Storage
|32GB/64GB
|Expandable
|Yes, up to 256GB (dedicated slot)
|Battery
|3080mAh
|Charging
|MicroUSB
|Rear Camera
|13MP f/2.2, PDAF
Dual-tone flash
1080p video
|Front Camera
|16MP f/2.0
1080p video
Single LED flash
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2
IR blaster, 3.5mm jack
GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor at the back
|SIM
|Dual SIM slot
|Dimensions
|153 x 76.2 x 7.7mm
|Weight
|153g
|Colors
|Gold, Dark Grey
The Redmi Y1 will be going up for sale in the country for ₹8,999, and ₹10,999 for the 4GB variant with 64GB storage. Interested in knowing more about the device? Read our preview:
Reader comments
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 specs: 16MP front camera with LED flash and Snapdragon 435